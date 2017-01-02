The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), long a skeptic of distributed-solar assets' usefulness, issued a report that suggests large-scale, utility-controlled solar assets may make better economic sense in the long-run.

A 384-page report, Utility of the Future details what the utility of the future might look like, including the challenges of integrating distributed solar into its portfolio.

It warns regulators that they must "minimize distortions from charges that are designed to collect taxes, recover the costs of public policies [including subsidies for renewable energy [and] cross-subsidies between different categories of customers, etc.), ...

