

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major rivals in early European deals on Monday.



The yen that closed Friday's trading at 123.17 against the euro and 114.86 against the franc edged down to 123.51 and 115.19,respectively.



The yen dropped to 11-day lows of 144.95 against the pound and 87.34 against the loonie, compared to last week's closing values of 144.29 and 87.10, respectively.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 117.43 against the greenback, compared to 116.98 hit late New York Friday.



Reversing from early high of 84.15 against the aussie and a 4-day high of 80.91 against the kiwi, the yen edged down to 84.40 and 81.36,respectively.



If the yen extends decline, it may find support around 146.00 against the pound, 117.5 against the franc, 125.00 against the euro, 120.00 against the greenback, 86.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 90.00 against the loonie.



