UUTECHNIC GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS MIXING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS AND APPOINTS JUSSI VAARNO AS A VICE PRECIDENT



Uutechnic Group strengthens its competence in mixing technology business in line with the company's strategy by appointing PhD (Eng) Jussi Vaarno (46) as a Vice President and a member of Group Management Team since January 16th, 2017. Uutechnic Group's objective is to increase the mixing technology business and reinforce the importance of it as a success factor for the Group.



Jussi Vaarno has over 20 years' experience in mixing technology and business management. He has worked for most of his career in Outokumpu and Outotec leading successfully development of several new businesses including the reactor product family based on mixing technology.



"With the recruitment, we will strengthen our expertise in mixing technology business and create a strong base for profitable international growth. Jussi Vaarno's experience in process technology, fluid dynamics, development of new products as well as their commercialization gives us an excellent opportunity to develop our existing products and create entirely new business models", says Martti Heikkilä, the CEO of Uutechnic Group



In Uusikaupunki January 2, 2017



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



The Board of Directors



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



Further information: Martti Heikkilä, CEO, +358 40 543 1324