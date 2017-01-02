

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI is due. French and German PMI reports are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. Eurozone final factory PMI data is set for release at 4:00 am ET.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback. Against the yen, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.0511 against the greenback, 123.34 against the yen, 1.0718 against the franc and 0.8517 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX