CEO of LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Hartwig, Retires

Prof. Dr Wolfgang Hartwig, CEO of LTS AG, retired and contractually left the company on 31 December 2016. After 30 years at Bayer AG, where his roles included Head of Global Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Professor Hartwig took over as CEO of LTS AG five years ago. During this period, he has continuously driven forward this world leader in the development and manufacture of transdermal therapeutic systems and has launched various strategic initiatives to achieve ambitious goals for the long-term success of LTS AG.

Prof. Dr Norbert Loos, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at LTS AG, said: "We would like to offer Prof. Hartwig our sincere thanks for his very committed and successful work, which has provided the company with technological, structural and strategic impetus. He is leaving behind a company that is in excellent shape for the future in every respect. We wish him all the best for the future and are delighted that he will be continuing his association with the company as a consultant."

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG is a global market leader in the development and manufacture of innovative transdermal systems and oral films incorporating active substances. LTS was founded in Germany in 1984 and is now a global pharmaceutical company with sites in Andernach, Germany and New Jersey, USA, with around 1,300 employees and an annual turnover of more than EUR 300 million.



