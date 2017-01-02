COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 1/2017 - 2 JANUARY 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,279,384 299.10 382,666,356.72 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 December 2016 0 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 December 2016 4,915 271.06 1,332,237.79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 December 2016 2,678 269.30 721,189.68 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 December 2016 2,000 271.28 542,551.60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 December 2016 2,289 271.88 622,334.69 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,291,266 298.84 385,884,670.48 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,603,107 shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



