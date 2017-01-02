Biotage's Shares now Traded on the Mid Cap Segment of Nasdaq OMX Nordic

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As from today, Biotage AB (BIOT.ST) change segment at Nasdaq OMX Nordic, from the Small Cap Segment to the Mid Cap Segment.

Torben Jörgensen, CEO

Tel: +46 707 490584, torben.jorgensen@biotage.com

Erika Söderberg-Johnson, CFO

Tel: +46 707 204820, erika.soderberg.johnson@biotage.com

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan and South Korea. Biotage has approx. 320 employees and had sales of 611 MSEK in 2015. Biotage is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic stock exchange. Website: http://www.biotage.com/

