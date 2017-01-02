

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing sector strengthened in December with rates of expansion in output and new orders the fastest since the start of 2016, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.3 in December from 54.5 in the previous month. The reading was expected to rise slightly to 54.6.



The latest improvement was the greatest since January. Business conditions have now strengthened in each of the past 37 months.



Production increased at the fastest pace since January. The rate of expansion in new orders also quickened amid reports of stronger client demand. Responding to increased workloads, manufacturers took on extra staff again.



The rate of input cost inflation quickened to the fastest in 67 months during December amid reports of higher prices. In turn, manufacturers increased their output prices at a solid pace.



