Baltika's consolidated sales revenue from continued operations in 2016 totalled 46,974 thousand euros, decreasing by 4% compared to the same period last year.



Retail sales revenue from continued operations totalled 39,673 thousand euros (-7% yoy). Wholesale was 6,014 thousand euros increasing 21% compared to last year and e-com revenue was 1,065 thousand euros i.e. 9% more than in previous year.



In 2016 four new retail stores were opened in the Baltics: 2 in Estonia and 2 in Latvia and 3 new franchise stores in Ukraine. At the end of December Baltika Group had 128 stores, among which franchise stores: 16 in Ukraine, 12 in Russia, 3 in Spain and 2 in Belarus. At the end of the year there were 95 shops operated by Baltika, shops average year sales area increased by 1% compared to last year.



Sales in 20161



EUR thousand 2016 2015 Change Retail 39,673 42,730 -7% Wholesale (incl. franchise) 6,014 4,976 21% E-com sales 1,065 975 9% Other 222 125 78% --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- Total 46,974 48,806 -4%



--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- Retail sales in Russia* 0 4,492 -100%



1Operative i.e. initial sales results *Discontinued operations



In connection with Baltika's reorganisation of Russian retail business and selling the company there (agreement was signed on 22 February 2016), the sales revenue of the Russian entity is presented as discontinued operation. In 2015 comparative figures sales announcement presents only the results of continuing operations.



