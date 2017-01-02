

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone factory activity expanded the most since April 2011, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The final factory PMI rose to 54.9 in December from 53.7 in November. This was the highest score since April 2011 and unchanged from he flash estimate.



While the strong end to 2016 is encouraging news the manufacturing revival clearly remains vulnerable to political risk, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.



In particular, elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany represent potential key flash points which could lead to a marked intensification of political uncertainty in the region in 2017, he noted.



'Hence our expectation that eurozone economic growth will slow slightly in 2017, down from 1.7 percent in 2016 to 1.4 percent,' Williamson added.



National data pointed to a broad-based improvement in operating conditions. PMI indices hit a near three-year high in Germany, an 11-month peak in Spain and a 67-month record in France.



Germany's factory PMI rose to a 35-month high of 55.6 in December from 54.3 in November. The flash reading was 55.5.



With solid growth also signaled in October, December's reading meant that the fourth quarter average was the highest in nearly three years.



At the same time, the French factory PMI improved to 53.5, in line with flash estimate, from 51.7 in November.



