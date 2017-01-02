

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks reversed early losses to inch higher on the first trading day of the year after final data from IHS Markit showed factory activity in the euro zone expanded the most since April 2011.



The final factory PMI rose to 54.9 in December from 53.7 in November. This was the highest score since April 2011 and unchanged from the flash estimate.



While the strong end to 2016 is encouraging news, the manufacturing revival clearly remains vulnerable to political risk, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.



Shares opened on a subdued note earlier in the session as data out of China showed the pace of growth in China's manufacturing and services sectors slowed in December.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.46 percent at 363.10 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday. The German DAX was moving up 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.3 percent while the London market was closed for the New Year holiday.



Alfa Laval AB advanced 1.5 percent in Stockholm after winning an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a natural gas plant in the Middle East.



Wirecard shares rose about 1 percent. The German payments technology provider announced that Star Global Currency Exchange Private Limited, a group company, has got an upgrade of its license issued by Reserve Bank of India to be an authorized dealer in foreign exchange (category II).



French Insurer AXA edged up 0.7 percent after announcing that it had completed the sale of Bluefin Insurance Group Ltd, its P&C commercial broker in the UK, to Marsh.



Sanofi shares gained 1 percent. The French pharmaceutical firm and its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur have confirmed the end of their vaccine joint-venture with MSD (known as Merck & Co. Inc., in the United States and Canada).



