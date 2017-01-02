Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 1/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 2 January 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 52



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 52:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 42,478,213 8,020,921,707 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Holiday -------------------- 27 December 2016 150,000 215.48 32,322,000 -------------------- 28 December 2016 140,000 214.20 29,988,000 -------------------- 29 December 2016 145,000 214.86 31,154,700 -------------------- 30 December 2016 150,000 214.84 32,226,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 52 585,000 125,690,700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 43,063,213 8,146,612,407 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 45,387,499 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.61% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610130