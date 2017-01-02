Surgical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsurgical equipment marketis anticipated to reach a value of USD 20.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly escalating number of minimally invasive surgical procedures throughout the world is expected to support market growth.

Chronic diseases are one of the major leading causes of surgeries at a global level. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as neurological and cardiovascular disorders, is affecting the society to a great extent. As a result of which, the number of surgeries is increasing. This is mainly due to the fact that surgery is the primary treatment for people suffering from such disorders. In addition, minimally invasive surgeries are also trending as treatment for heart diseases.

Road and other accidents are also expected to drive the surgical instruments market over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that accidents might lead to severe injuries. As a result of which, wound closure surgeries are anticipated to rise, thereby, supporting the demand for surgical equipment.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Surgical sutures and staplers dominated the surgical equipment market in 2015 due to its high cost and greater usage in wound closure treatments

Electrosurgical equipment are expected to show lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

Obstetrics and gynecology held the largest market share in 2015, owing to growing number of caesarean surgeries worldwide

Plastic Surgery Statistics Report data showcased 1.7 million cosmetic surgical procedures in 2015 and a 2% rise from the 2014 data. This infers a significant rise in plastic and reconstructive surgeries in the coming years

North America contributed toward the largest revenue in 2015 owing to well-established infrastructure and technologically advanced instruments for surgeries

Asia Pacific is projected to witness an attractive CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to increasing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases

Few key players for the market include B. Braun Melsungen Ag; Smith & Nephew plc; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Alcon Laboratories, Inc.; Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.; Medtronic, Inc.; Ethicon, Inc.; and Becton, Dickinson and Company

Grand View Research has segmented the surgical equipment market on the basis of product, application and region:

Surgical Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Surgical Sutures and Staplers Handheld Surgical Devices Forceps and Spatulas Retractors Dilators Graspers Auxiliary Equipment Cutter Equipment Others Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Neurosurgery Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Wound Closure Obstetrics and Gynecology Cardiovascular Orthopedic Others

Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



