ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 2 JANUARY 2017 AT 12:00 AM
The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Elisa's Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2016.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vehviläinen, Mika Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170102112622_2
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884
Volume: 233 Unit price: 30,88250 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 233 Volume weighted average price: 30.88250 Euro
ELISA CORPORATION
Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com
The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Elisa's Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2016.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vehviläinen, Mika Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170102112622_2
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884
Volume: 233 Unit price: 30,88250 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 233 Volume weighted average price: 30.88250 Euro
ELISA CORPORATION
Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com