ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 2 JANUARY 2017 AT 12:00 AM



The following notification is made according to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Elisa's Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2016.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vehviläinen, Mika Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170102112622_2



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884



Volume: 233 Unit price: 30,88250 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 233 Volume weighted average price: 30.88250 Euro



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



