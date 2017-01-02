

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing sector activity was the strongest in nine months during December amid faster growth of output, new orders and employment, though input price inflation was the highest in a year-and-a-half, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline Markit Czech Republic Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the factor sector rose to 53.8 from 52.2 in November, indicating the strongest upturn since March. A PMI score above 50 suggests growth in the sector. Economists had forecast a score of 53.



The rise in the PMI was underpinned by all five components of the headline index and this took the reading above both its average for 2016, which was 53, and its long-run trend level of 52.9, the survey said.



Output growth rebounded in December on the back of new order growth, but remained below the survey-average. New order growth was subdued and was largely led by export demand.



Employment rose for a survey-record forty-fourth consecutive month in December and at the strongest pace since February.



Input price inflation accelerated to the highest since June 2015, and was above the long-run survey average and prices charged by manufacturers rose at the fastest rate for a year-and-a-half.



'Czech manufacturers ended 2016 with a solid overall performance, rounding off the best quarter since the opening three months of the year,' IHS Markit economist Trevor Balchin said.



'December data also revealed a strengthening of inflationary pressures to the highest for a year-and=a-half, linked to metals, oil and the strong dollar.'



IHS Markit expects overall economic growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter following the slowdown observed in the previous three months, and the latest PMI data support this outlook, the economist said. The firm does not expect an exit from the weak koruna policy until mid-2017, Balchin added.



