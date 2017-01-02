

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) announced Claudia Nemat has taken on the newly created Board of Management department Technology and Innovation, in which the Group has consolidated its cross-company network, innovation and IT functions. Claudia Nemat will be responsible for this new Board area. She previously served as the Board member for Europe and Technology.



The successor to Claudia Nemat for the Board area Europe is Srini Gopalan. He comes from Bharti Airtel Limited, an Indian telecommunications company.



