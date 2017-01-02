OUTOKUMPU OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 2, 2017 at 12.35 pm EET



Based on the decision of the Board of Directors of Outokumpu Oyj, a total of 185,077 Outokumpu's shares have been delivered to CEO Roeland Baan as the first tranche of the CEO's Matching Share Plan. The reward payment was announced on December 20, 2016 and the Matching Share Plan on December 17, 2015.



Trading code: OUT1V Number of shares: 185,077 Price/share: Gratuitous



Outokumpu used its treasury shares for the reward payment, which means that the total number of shares of the company will not change. After the share reward Outokumpu holds a total of 2,513,848 shares.



