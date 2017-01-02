Mexico added approximately 100 MW of PV in the first half of 2016, bringing the country's total PV capacity to 270 MW, according to the latest report by the Energy Secretariat.

PV only represents 0.38% of the Mexican electric generation capacity, while 94.28 GWh were generated by this source in the first half of 2016, making up only 0.06% of the gross generation.

The growth of PV in the country within the first half of last year was moderate compared to the expected capacity increases in the coming years. "By the end of 2019, 5,400 MW of capacity are expected to be added (20 times the current ...

