This is The Big Challenge for TSLA StockTesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been inching upwards gradually after being pounded in the month of November. The uncertainties over Donald Trump's presidency on the future of Tesla stock seem to have gone away and with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk now officially on the business advisory team of the president-elect, investors are turning their focus again on the one number that matters to them the most right now.Tesla Motors will soon be announcing its Q4 deliveries and all attention would be on whether.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...