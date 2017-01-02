In the period 27 December 2016 to 30 December 2016, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.5 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 338.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 84.5% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 27 December 2016 21,428 53.28 1,141,684 28 December 2016 21,428 53.42 1,144,684 29 December 2016 20,952 54.00 1,131,408 30 December 2016 20,952 53.94 1,130,151 Accumulated during the period 84,760 53.66 4,547,926 Accumulated under the share 7,087,958 47.70 338,062,163 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,072,656 own shares, equivalent to 5.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data



27 December 2016 28 December 2016 29 December 2016 30 December 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK of DKK shares DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 21.428 53,28 21.428 53,42 20.952 54,00 20.290 53,96 TRQX 0 0 0 168 53,50 TRQM 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 467 53,50 BATD 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 27 53,50 CHID 0 0 0 0 Total 21.428 53,28 21.428 53,42 20.952 54,00 20.952 53,94 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



27 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.428 53,28 ---------------------------------------------- 203 53,00 XCSE 20161227 10:08:25.303000 22 53,00 XCSE 20161227 10:20:58.384000 775 53,00 XCSE 20161227 10:26:47.392000 33 53,00 XCSE 20161227 11:40:50.306000 80 53,00 XCSE 20161227 15:15:08.905000 250 53,00 XCSE 20161227 15:29:21.190000 972 53,50 XCSE 20161227 15:54:42.288000 528 53,50 XCSE 20161227 15:54:42.288000 700 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:12:40.022000 800 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:12:40.022000 137 53,00 XCSE 20161227 16:17:55.127000 128 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:34:50.340000 500 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:34:50.340000 500 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:34:50.340000 376 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:34:50.340000 496 53,50 XCSE 20161227 16:34:50.340000 2.500 53,00 XCSE 20161227 16:43:20.646821 12.428 53,28 XCSE 20161227 16:45:44.214600



28 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.428 53,42 ---------------------------------------------- 500 53,50 XCSE 20161228 10:09:59.265000 500 53,50 XCSE 20161228 10:09:59.265000 721 53,00 XCSE 20161228 11:17:43.880000 721 53,00 XCSE 20161228 11:17:43.880000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20161228 14:39:13.808000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20161228 15:10:08.211000 868 53,50 XCSE 20161228 15:24:22.339000 132 53,50 XCSE 20161228 15:24:22.339000 1.440 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:26:38.185000 320 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:26:38.185000 560 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:30:44.045000 401 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:30:44.045000 558 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:30:44.045000 279 53,50 XCSE 20161228 16:30:47.706000 12.428 53,42 XCSE 20161228 16:35:17.177563



29 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 20.952 54,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.646 54,00 XCSE 20161229 13:40:35.996000 354 54,00 XCSE 20161229 13:40:35.996000 1.127 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:18.444000 1.673 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:18.444000 2.428 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:30.665000 1.021 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:30.665000 500 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:30.665000 51 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:49:30.665000 12.152 54,00 XCSE 20161229 16:51:32.727480



30 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 20.952 53,94 ---------------------------------------------- 467 53,50 BATE 20161230 09:10:09.297000 168 53,50 TRQX 20161230 09:10:09.297000 47 53,50 XCSE 20161230 09:10:09.299000 318 53,50 XCSE 20161230 09:10:09.299000 27 53,50 CHIX 20161230 14:38:06.463000 369 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:04:56.707000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:04:56.707000 631 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:04:56.707000 369 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:18:38.301000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:18:38.301000 431 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:18:38.301000 69 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:25:22.062000 1.931 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:25:22.062000 1.973 54,00 XCSE 20161230 16:30:03.974000 12.152 53,94 XCSE 20161230 16:45:28.334347



