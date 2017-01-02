sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Nordnet: Monthly Statistics December

Information About Nordnet is Available at www.nordnetab.com.

PR Newswire

BROMMA, Sweden, Jan 02, 2017

BROMMA, Sweden, Jan 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In December, 2,024,238 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 96,392 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of December was 566,800, which is 6,900 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 735,000 which is 9,500 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 1,600 million and the savings capital was SEK 235 billion. Lending to customers by the end of December was SEK 9.2 billion.

Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.


December

December

Change

November

Change





2016

2015

one year

2016

one month




Number of trades






Sweden

1 078 773

953 464

13,1%

1 200 867

-10,2%

Norway

335 418

229 696

46,0%

300 956

11,5%

Denmark

309 214

355 482

-13,0%

347 643

-11,1%

Finland

300 833

311 814

-3,5%

335 920

-10,4%

Total

2 024 238

1 850 456

9,4%

2 185 386

-7,4%

Average per day

96 392

92 523

4,2%

101 646

-5,2%

Traded value cash market (SEK million)*

62 645

65 051

-3,7%

67 347

-7,0%

Active customers

566 800

490 400

15,6%

559 900

1,2%

Active accounts

735 000

627 500

17,1%

725 500

1,3%

Net savings (SEK million)

1 600

1 200

33,3%

1 500

6,7%

Savings capital (SEK billion)

235

200

17,3%

230

2,1%

Margin lending (SEK million)**

5 115

4 499

13,7%

5 259

-2,7%

Personal Loans (SEK million)

3 172

2 587

22,6%

3 121

1,6%

Mortgage (SEK million)***

937

-

-

820

14,4%

* Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.

** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents

*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available for 2015.

Watch acting CFO Robert Stambro and Head of Communications Johan Tidestad comment on the monthly statistics at 14:45 live on Twitter. Link on Twitter @Nordnet.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Robert Stambro, acting CFO
robert.stambro@nordnet.se
+46 703 504 024

Johan Tidestad, Head of Communications
johan.tidestad@nordnet.se
+46 708 875775

This is information that Nordnet AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 2 January 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordnet/r/nordnet--monthly-statistics-december,c2159091

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/116/2159091/609796.pdf

Nordnet: Monthly statistics December 2016


