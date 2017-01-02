Nordnet: Monthly Statistics December

Information About Nordnet is Available at www.nordnetab.com.
BROMMA, Sweden, Jan 02, 2017
In December, 2,024,238 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 96,392 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of December was 566,800, which is 6,900 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 735,000 which is 9,500 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 1,600 million and the savings capital was SEK 235 billion. Lending to customers by the end of December was SEK 9.2 billion.
Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.
December
December
Change
November
Change
2016
2015
one year
2016
one month
Number of trades
Sweden
1 078 773
953 464
13,1%
1 200 867
-10,2%
Norway
335 418
229 696
46,0%
300 956
11,5%
Denmark
309 214
355 482
-13,0%
347 643
-11,1%
Finland
300 833
311 814
-3,5%
335 920
-10,4%
Total
2 024 238
1 850 456
9,4%
2 185 386
-7,4%
Average per day
96 392
92 523
|
4,2%
101 646
-5,2%
Traded value cash market (SEK million)*
62 645
65 051
-3,7%
67 347
-7,0%
Active customers
566 800
490 400
15,6%
559 900
1,2%
Active accounts
735 000
627 500
17,1%
725 500
1,3%
Net savings (SEK million)
1 600
1 200
33,3%
1 500
6,7%
Savings capital (SEK billion)
235
200
17,3%
230
2,1%
Margin lending (SEK million)**
5 115
4 499
13,7%
5 259
-2,7%
Personal Loans (SEK million)
3 172
2 587
22,6%
3 121
1,6%
Mortgage (SEK million)***
937
-
-
820
14,4%
* Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.
** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents
*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available for 2015.
Watch acting CFO Robert Stambro and Head of Communications Johan Tidestad comment on the monthly statistics at 14:45 live on Twitter. Link on Twitter @Nordnet.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Robert Stambro, acting CFO
robert.stambro@nordnet.se
+46 703 504 024
Johan Tidestad, Head of Communications
johan.tidestad@nordnet.se
+46 708 875775
This is information that Nordnet AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 2 January 2017.
The following files are available for download:
