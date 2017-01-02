OUTOKUMPU OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 2, 2017 at 1.30 pm EET



Outokumpu has received a notification from CEO Roeland Baan of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.



Name of the manager Roeland Baan Position in the issuer CEO Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction December 30, 2016 Venue Off-exchange transactions Nature of the transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 185,077 Price: 0,00 EUR Aggregated transactions Volume: 185,077 Total ownership of instrument 583,692 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



