Referring to the press release published by Nordea Bank AB today on January 2, 2017, the instruments as set out in the attached document will be listed with Nordea Bank AB as issuer due to the merger between Nordea Bank AB and its subsidiary banks in Denmark, Finland and Norway.



The ISIN, short names and trading codes of the instruments will remain the same.



Please find the attached document for relevant information.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610166