India's impressive 2016 for solar showed no signs of slowing down in the year's final month, with data from market analysts Mercom Capital Group revealing that more than 1.7 GW of new solar capacity was tendered in December.

Accounting for the majority of the new solar capacity offered was the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the government's sanctioned solar division that is the driving force behind a push to build 1 GW of rooftop solar PV atop government buildings nationwide.

In addition to SECI's 1 GW worth of tenders, Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) also issued two solar tenders in ...

