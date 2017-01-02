WWF Scotland and trade body Scottish Renewables have issued a joint call for Scottish ministers to set an ambitious target of 50% renewables penetration by 2030 following a 'landmark year' for clean energy in 2016.

Notable achievements across the Scottish renewables landscape last year include the commissioning of Scotland's largest solar farm - a 13 MW ground-mounted array - in Tayside, the completion of the U.K.'s largest community rooftop solar project in Edinburgh, the world's largest tidal turbine trial, and a record-setting day when wind power produced more electricity than was consumed across Scotland over ...

