Last week, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the second phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is 80% complete. It is good news for the project that broke solar pricing records when the tender was completed in 2015, as some industry onlookers questioned the viability of such low prices.

The second phase of the project is for 200 MW of solar capacity. When the tender was completed for this phase in 2015, DEWA set a world record for the lowest price obtained for solar power at $0.056 per kWh. This was a shockingly low price at the time, but prices have since fallen even more dramatically in the region, with a price of $0.0242 ...

