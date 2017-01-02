Copenhagen, January 2nd, 2017 Exchange Notice



Index Factor 3, Remaining Debt/Bonds On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2016 to November 2016 a new index factor 3 has been calculated and will be effective as from 31 December 2017: 272,454



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Neil Woolrych, telephone +45 33 77 03 53.



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



