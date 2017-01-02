

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday in thin trading, with most major markets remaining shut for the New Year break.



With no major economic data or significant catalysts to drive direction, trading volumes remain thin at the first trading day of 2017.



Investors cheered upbeat economic data from the Eurozone, which showed that factory activity in the region expanded the most since April 2011.



The final factory PMI rose to 54.9 in December from 53.7 in November. This was the highest score since April 2011 and unchanged from the flash estimate.



Market participants keenly await the FOMC minutes from the December meeting and ADP private sector payrolls data on Wednesday, followed by all-important jobs data on Friday for more clues about the Fed monetary policy outlook.



Further underpinning the currency was President-elect Donald Trump's high-growth agenda, which is expected to boost inflation and prompts the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more faster this year.



Prospectus of the incoming Trump administration pursuing an expansionary fiscal policy, as well as expectations for faster tightening by the Federal Reserve has buoyed the currency since late 2016.



The greenback held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the Swiss franc.



The greenback appreciated to 117.48 against the yen, its strongest since December 28. The greenback may possibly find resistance around the 120.00 zone.



The greenback that ended Friday's trading at 1.0176 against the Swiss franc climbed to a 4-day high of 1.0236. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.05 mark.



The greenback firmed to a 4-day high of 1.0461 against the euro, up from last week's closing value of 1.0517. On the upside, 1.03 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the greenback.



Reversing from an early low of 1.2351 against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2284. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around the 1.21 mark.



The greenback advanced to multi-day highs of 0.7165 against the aussie and 0.6910 against the kiwi, compared to Friday's closing values of 0.7200 and 0.6920, respectively. If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.70 against the aussie and 0.67 against the kiwi.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3439 against the loonie, from near a 2-week low of 1.3384 hit at 4:25 am ET. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 1.35 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX