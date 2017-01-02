

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The famous Hollywood sign was vandalized on new year to read 'Hollyweed,' Hollywood Reporter reported.



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the incident took place Sunday morning, and it is under investigation. A person climbing up the Mount Lee, in the Hollywood Hills area of the Santa Monica Mountains, and using tarps over the O's in the iconic sign to make them look like E's, was caught on surveillance cameras.



The Hollywood sign was built in 1923. It was first changed to 'Hollyweed' on the New Year day of 1976, when a California State University, Northridge student hung curtains over some of the letters to change the sign.



