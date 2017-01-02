Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, January 2, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Apetit Plc (Business ID 0197395-5) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of EM Group Oy (Business ID 0854884-7) in Apetit Plc has been transferred to the new EM Group Oy (Business ID 2778547-7) due to the total demerger of EM Group Oy on January 1, 2017.



The total ownership of the new EM Group Oy is 314,520 shares corresponding 4.98% of the outstanding share capital and 5.07% of voting rights in Apetit Plc.



Apetit Plc has a total of 6,317,576 shares, one series of shares, and each share carries one vote. The company has in its possession a total of 116,805 of its own shares. These treasury shares represent 1.9% of the company's total number of shares. The company's treasury shares carry no voting or dividend rights.



For more information, please contact Mikko Merisaari, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 402 4041, mikko.merisaari@apetit.fi



