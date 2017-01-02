sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
2 January 2017 at 4 pm. (EET)
Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board


The following members were appointed on 2 September 2016 to Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board: Eero Heliövaara, Director General of the Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister's Office; Timo Ritakallio, President and CEO of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company; Liisa Hyssälä, Director General of Kela, and Jorma Eloranta, the Chair of Neste's Board of Directors.

Due to the retirement of Hyssälä, the new Director General of Kela, Elli Aaltonen, has taken her place as a member of the Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board on 1 January 2017.

Neste Corporation
Kaisa Lipponen
Director,  Corporate Communications

Neste in brief


Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers.  Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)



Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)