Stockholm, January 2, 2017 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for 2016:



-- The share trading decreased by 8.2 % to a daily average of 2.869bn EUR, compared to 3.124bn EUR in 2015. -- The average number of trades per business day increased by 5.4 % to 454,074 as compared to 430,917 in 2015. -- Derivatives trading decreased by 5.4 % to a daily average of 449,822 contracts, compared with 475,545 contracts in 2015. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 13.8 % to a daily average of 43.9m EUR compared to 51.0m EUR in 2015. -- 974 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2016 (34 4 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 63 at First North) compared to 100 4 in 2015. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2016, followed by Nokia Oyj. -- Deutsche Bank was the most active member during 2016, followed by Morgan Stanley. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 63.4 %, compared to 68.3 % in 20155 . -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2016 was:



-- For OMXC20 companies 92.4 % -- For OMXH25 companies 91.2 % -- For OMXS30 companies 94.1 %



1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Includes switches from First North. 5) Source: Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.



About Nasdaq



