sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,00 Euro		-2,779
-2,60 %
WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,09
104,54
16:54
104,00
104,45
16:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVIDIA CORPORATION104,00-2,60 %