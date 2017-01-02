Orava Residential REIT plc



Stock Exchange Release on 2 January 2017 at 5:10 pm



Correction: Orava Residential REIT's Financial Calendar 2017



Orava Residential REIT plans to publish its annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, on 1 March 2017 and not in week 11 as previously announced.



Planned publication date for Financial Statements Bulletin



-- Financial Statements bulletin: 1 March 2017



Planned publication dates for interim and half-year reports:



-- January-March 2017 interim report: 18 May 2017 -- Half-year 2017 report: 17 August 2017 -- January-September 2017 interim report: 23 November 2017



Publication of annual report



Orava Residential REIT plans to publish its annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, on 1 March 2017.



Annual General Meeting



Orava Residential REIT's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 22 March 2017.



Pekka Peiponen



CEO



Additional information



Pekka Peiponen, CEO, tel. +358 10 420 3104



Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, tel. +358 10 420 3102



http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/