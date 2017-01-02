Orava Residential REIT plc
Stock Exchange Release on 2 January 2017 at 5:10 pm
Correction: Orava Residential REIT's Financial Calendar 2017
Orava Residential REIT plans to publish its annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, on 1 March 2017 and not in week 11 as previously announced.
Planned publication date for Financial Statements Bulletin
-- Financial Statements bulletin: 1 March 2017
Planned publication dates for interim and half-year reports:
-- January-March 2017 interim report: 18 May 2017 -- Half-year 2017 report: 17 August 2017 -- January-September 2017 interim report: 23 November 2017
Publication of annual report
Orava Residential REIT plans to publish its annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, on 1 March 2017.
Annual General Meeting
Orava Residential REIT's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 22 March 2017.
Orava Residential REIT plc
Pekka Peiponen
CEO
Additional information
Pekka Peiponen, CEO, tel. +358 10 420 3104
Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, tel. +358 10 420 3102
http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/
