In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Riga started the procedure for listing Capitalia, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list.



ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000801488 1 250 1 250 000 EUR 25.10.2018



Till now Capitalia, AS has issued 1 750 bonds with the total nominal value of 1 750 000 EUR, these bonds have been listed on the Baltic Bond list as of November 3, 2014. According to the bond issue prospectus Capitalia, AS has a right to issue additionally 1 250 bonds till July 25, 2018 by reaching a total issue size 3 000 000 EUR.



Settlement date for additionally issued 1 750 bonds for which the Listing Application has been received has been set to January 4, 2017.



The resolutions made during the listing procedure will be published separately.



Attached: Capitalia, AS bond issue prospectus (in Latvian).



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610201