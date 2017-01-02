Turku, Finland, 2017-01-02 16:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.1.2017 AT 17:10



TELESTE CORPORATION: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9 SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT



On August 29th 2016 Teleste published a stock exchange release of a possible change in EM Group Oy's ownership in Teleste Corporation.



Teleste Corporation has today received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Timo Miettinen, according to which EM Group Oy (0854884-7) has in a full demerger demerged into three new companies: Tianta Oy (2778548-5), Ensto Invest Oy (2778546-9) and EM Group Oy (2778547-7). The ownership in Teleste Corporation of EM Group Oy (0854884-7), constituting of 4 409 712 shares and voting rights, corresponding to about 23.23% of shares and voting rights, has as a result of the demerger been transferred to Tianta Oy as of January 1, 2017. Timo Miettinen has acquired control over Tianta Oy (60% of its shares and voting rights) on 1 January 2017. The date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded: January 1, 2017.



TELESTE CORPORATION



Jukka Rinnevaara President and CEO



