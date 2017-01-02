Turku, Finland, 2017-01-02 16:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.1.2017 AT 17:15



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Miettinen, Timo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20170102155342_11



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Teleste Oyj LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-01 Nature of the transaction: Other Timo Miettinen has acquired control over Tianta Oy, which owns 23.23 % in Teleste Corporation.



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007728



Volume: 4409712 Unit price:



Aggregated transactions Volume: 4409712 Volume weighted average price:



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610186