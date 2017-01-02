KEARNY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/17 -- For many Americans, the new year is accompanied by a new diet trend; many of which prove to be just fads, as they do not usually garner the ideal results promised by advertisements. A study, conducted by Customer Experience Partners for Pharmachem Laboratories -- the makers of Phase 2 Carb Controller -- found that in the past year, 57 percent of overweight Americans said they have tried, or are currently using a weight-loss program, with nearly 30 percent having tried a low-carb diet. The survey also found that nearly 90 percent of overweight Americans are looking for weight-loss aids in the form of either supplements or vitamins.

"Dieters tend to turn to supplements for quick weight loss results, but do not always choose brands backed by science. Unfortunately most people are persuaded by slick marketing on the packaging promising a quick fix," said David Foreman, known as "The Herbal Pharmacist," who started his career as a registered pharmacist and now uses his expertise in physiology, pharmacology and integrative medicine to educate consumers on cutting edge approaches to natural health and healing. "When it comes to choosing a dietary supplement, it is best to look for supplements with scientific studies to back up its weight loss claims and can support your overall health goals."

Foreman recommends looking for ingredients that have been branded because he says they are typically backed by science and the branded ingredient name sets them apart from its generic counterpart that may not produce the results anticipated. Foreman says when looking for a carb-blocking supplement he recommends dieters look on the label for Phase 2 Carb Controller, an ingredient derived from a specific white kidney bean extract. Phase 2 Carb Controller has numerous clinical studies proving its ability to block, on average, 65 percent of unwanted carbohydrates if taken before a carb-rich meal, while over time, decreasing cravings for sugary foods.

"Several clinical studies prove that Phase 2 carb controller facilitates gradual weight loss by deactivating enzymes in the body that rapidly absorb complex carbohydrates which many people eventually eat, like pasta, rice, potatoes and other processed or fast foods," said Foreman. "Since low-carb diets are difficult to maintain over time, I recommend that dieters use a carb-blocking supplement with Phase 2 Carb Controller daily to avoid starches they may not even recognize as carbohydrates."

Foreman says published studies should be the most important factor when choosing any supplement, especially when it comes to weight loss supplements. Phase 2 Carb Controller is a clinically-tested, non-stimulant proprietary ingredient from a specific white kidney bean that can be found in many carb blocking nutritional supplements including: Natrol's Carb Intercept, Now Foods' Phase 2 Starch Neutralizer, Swanson's Phase 2 Starch Neutralizer, GNC's Total Lean Phase 2 Carb Controller and The Vitamin Shoppe's Phase 2 Carb Controller. Find more at: www.phase2info.com.

