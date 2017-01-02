Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal aerospace fasteners marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global aerospace fasteners market from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global aerospace fasteners market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, reliability, product quality, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for vendors to provide high quality and cost-effective aerospace fasteners equipped with the latest technologies to sustain in an intensely competitive market environment.

"The vendors are trying to endure the growing competition in the market by leveraging in-house manufacturing capabilities, innovative technologies, quality product offerings, R&D investments, and strong client base to maintain an edge over their competitors," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospaceanalyst from Technavio.

The report also states that mergers and acquisitions, along with increased collaboration with alliance partners around the world, will drive the global market during the forecast period. Such mergers and acquisitions would enhance the position of companies in the market and enable direct access to the local customers.

Technavioaerospace and defensemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

3V Fasteners

3V Fasteners manufactures and markets fasteners that are used in aerospace and aviation applications globally. The company manufactures screws and bolts using titanium, alloys, brass, aluminum, and alloy steel materials. 3V Fasteners has already been approved as a participating supplier in the Delegation Program for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), which will help the company penetrate further in the market.

Alcoa

Alcoa provides aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the global aerospace industry. The company, through its fastening systems and rings business, provides a wide array of precision self-locking nuts, high-pressure hydraulic fittings, installation systems, thread rolling and header tooling, bearings, and blind fasteners. It also provides panel fasteners, threaded inserts and studs, latching systems, pins and bolts, and seamless rings.

B&B Specialties

B&B Specialties manufactures and markets socket screws and specialty fasteners for customers in the military, aircraft, and aerospace industries globally. The company offers socket and button head fasteners. It provides specialty threaded fasteners under the MS, NAS, Metric, and AN series. These specialty threaded fasteners are made of materials such as alloy steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, silicon bronze, and brass. The company sells its products through its authorized distributors worldwide.

KLX

The company provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services across the globe. KLX is one of the principal distributors for various aerospace fastener manufacturers. It supports manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, business jets, and helicopters. It supplies carbon-faced seals, hinges, bolts, clips, screws, gaskets, rings, and O-rings. The company also provides sales, technical support, and customized electronic data interchange services.

LISI Aerospace

LISI Aerospace designs, manufactures, and markets fasteners and assembly components for equipment manufacturers in the global aerospace and aviation industry. The company provides structural components, fasteners, and related technological solutions to the global aviation industry. These are used in various applications by jet engine, airframe, and helicopter manufacturers worldwide.

