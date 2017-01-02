Technavio's latest market research report on the global aircraft line maintenance marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005039/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aircraft line maintenance market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on maintenance repair and overhaulsector, says, "The global aircraft line maintenance market is expected to grow along with the aerospace industry with the procurement of new aircraft and establishments of new facilities. The inclusion of new aircraft in the global fleet along with aging aircraft, which requires frequent maintenance, will fuel market growth."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55395

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global aircraft line maintenance market according to Technavio aerospace and defenseresearch analysts are:

Outsourcing of line maintenance services

Technological advancements

Increase in consolidation of MRO market

Outsourcing of line maintenance services

The aviation industry outsources non-core activities (like aircraft MRO) to reduce the overall costs. For instance, Air Works performs third-party line maintenance services at the Chennai, Trichy, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru airports in India. It costs around USD 200 and takes around 45 minutes to complete line maintenance for each narrow-bodied aircraft, and USD 400 and two hours per wide-bodied aircraft.

Due to the volatility of the commercial aviation industry, line maintenance operations are also being handled by third-party service providers, since it is more convenient to avail services from other countries that are covered by the airline routes. Also, it is often more cost intensive to station employees in other regions. Outsourcing helps in increased availability of spares to reduce the risk of long aircraft on ground (AOG), turn time reliability, and person hour rates for cost efficiency and scheduled services.

Technological advancements

The global aircraft line maintenance market is driven by continuous innovation in technology to enhance services and cost efficiency. Information and communication technology is an area which is constantly evolving due to the direct impact it has on the third party's operations and finances.

Organizations like Lufthansa Technik are investing in R&D to develop smarter IT technologies to find better ways to provide services. Also, airlines like Delta Air Lines are investing in IT-enabled MRO services to streamline operations and data flow, enabling them to connect better with their customers and provide mobility and analytics through business intelligence.

The growing demand for next-generation products and systems is increasing the demand for aircraft modernization. For example, Airbus has been developing additive layer manufacturing technologies and studying innovations such as new fuselage paradigms. These technologies pave the way for a swift customization process for cabin components with a lightweight design.

Increase in consolidation of MRO market

The increased presence of OEMs in the after-service market has resulted in the MRO market becoming more competitive. This competitiveness has a huge impact on small third-party MRO providers as airline carriers prefer OEMs due to factors like quality assurance and reliability. Also, the entrance of airline carriers into the market has intensified competition. For example, Delta Air Lines has 51 maintenance stations to provide services to its customers and British Airways provides services to more than 40,000 customers per annum.

"This has resulted in the acquisition of smaller companies, JVs, and partnerships with other companies to combine their core strengths and provide better services to their customers. This also helps bigger players expand their market share by establishing new line maintenance facilities locally by acquiring local players," says Avimanyu.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2016-2020

Global Aircraft Component MRO Market 2015-2019

Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2015-2019

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defense technologygeneral aviationand homeland security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2,000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005039/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com