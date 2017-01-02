Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2016, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 27,778

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 360,165.12

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 50,212

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €253,003.06

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA a new frontier pioneered by GeNeuro since 2006 and based on research by Institut Mérieux and INSERM.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in France at sites in Archamps, Haute-Savoie and Lyon. It has 30 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO

Web site: www.geneuro.com

