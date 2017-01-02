Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market from 2017-2021.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive electronic control unitmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists safety systems, chassis electronics, powertrain, entertainment, and communication and navigation as five major application based segments.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The quest for automobile safety is considered one of the key drivers for the development of advanced automobile safety systems, which are no longer restricted to premium vehicles. The installation of these automobiles systems requires electronic control units. The number of ECUs is also rising due to the increased demand for infotainment systems and connected vehicles."

Technavio automotive analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive ECU market:

Growing demand for driver assistance and other safety systems

Increased focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles

Technology has grown rapidly in the auto electronics industry due to the gradual phasing out of mechanical and hydraulic systems, which are being replaced with electronic or hybrid substitutes. The automotive industry is shifting toward autonomous vehicles, which are electronically driven by on-board computers and navigate with the help of the information received from its on-board sensors, connected car network, and the Internet of Things.

The technologies that are gradually pushing vehicular electronics toward this goal include drive-by-wire technologies that have been adopted by the aviation industry and hybrid vehicular technology. This, in turn, has increased the number of on-board sensors and ECUs.

In the previous years, advanced driver assistance system (ADASs) were implemented only in premium vehicles due to their high cost. However, OEMs are poised to introduce the system in the mainstream market due to the advances in technology and expansion of ADAS ecology. Moreover, regulatory bodies around the world are also mandating the inclusion of ADAS to improve vehicular safety and reduce automotive accidents.

Most ADASs currently in use are discrete and single function systems that can handle low data throughput. Recent developments in this field have proposed the use of integrated ADAS system-on-chip (SoC), which integrate data from many streams such as vision, ultrasonic, infrared, LiDAR, and RADAR. Therefore, vehicle manufacturers will have increased flexibility and control over their ADAS offerings.

"Adoption of safety features in automobiles will increase the demand for ECUs as they are the crucial components of on-board driver assistance and safety systems," says Siddharth

The automotive industry is witnessing a structural shift in terms of demand side behavior. Millennials have shifted to models such as carpooling, cab services, and car rentals due to factors such as traffic congestions in cities. OEMs are shifting toward technologies that focus on driverless, autonomous vehicle concepts to adapt to this behavioral change.

Although the autonomous vehicle concept is still in a nascent stage for commercialization, many experts believe that this concept will drive the future of the automotive industry. All major OEMs and tier-1 suppliers have already initiated projects to commercialize this concept of autonomous vehicles. Audi, Ford Motor Company, Continental, Robert Bosch, and Delphi Automotive are the most active players in this space. The demand for automotive ECU will grow considerably as this concept gets commercialized.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

