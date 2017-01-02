Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (Euronext: MKEA, FR0010609263), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2017.
|Event
|Date *
|2016 Fourth-Quarter Sales
|January 24, 2017
|2016 Full-Year Results
|March 23, 2017
|2017 First-Quarter Sales
|April 25, 2017
|Annual General Meeting
|May 3, 2017
|2017 First-Half Sales
|July 25, 2017
|2017 First-Half Results
|September 20, 2017
|2017 Third-Quarter Sales
|October 24, 2017
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
