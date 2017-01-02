Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2016:

14,000 shares,

€5,753,464.40

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2016, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

22,700 shares,

€5,015,226.70

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

1,500 shares,

€2,000,000.00

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, serves companies around the world with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition and debt collection programs. In 2015, it reported consolidated revenue of €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 147,000 computerized workstations, with close to 190,000 employees across 311 contact centers in 65 countries and serving more than 160 markets. It manages programs in 75 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard of the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005118/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance