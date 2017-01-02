Anshu Jain Joining Cantor Fitzgerald L.P.

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("CFLP", "Cantor", or the "Firm"), a leading financial services company, today announced that Anshu Jain is joining the Firm as President. Working with Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFLP, Mr. Jain will build on Cantor Fitzgerald's strong client-focused business foundation and drive the Firm's momentum as it enters the next phase of growth.

Mr. Jain is the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank and has been a leader in the financial services industry for over three decades.

Mr. Lutnick commented: "I am excited to welcome Anshu as President of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. Anshu is a world-class leader in the financial services industry. With this outstanding addition, we expect to improve our already exceptional service to clients, extend and expand the products and services we offer, and increase the capital available to assist clients. Anshu has a proven track record as a pioneer and builder of leading global businesses. He has a deep understanding of the global capital markets, and strong expertise built over decades of leadership in the industry, making Anshu my ideal partner to drive growth during the next era of Cantor's development. We expect to leverage Anshu's global outlook, unrivalled experience, and deep network to further grow our Firm."

Shawn Matthews will remain the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., the Firm's broker-dealer subsidiary.

Mr. Jain added: "I have long admired Howard's extraordinary leadership and successful efforts as he and his team rebuilt and expanded the Firm after 9/11. From the end of 2001 through now, CFLP has grown dramatically from several hundred employees and partners to over 10,000 globally across financial services and real estate. Cantor's unwavering determination to succeed despite past adversity, along with its fiercely loyal client base, and unique global position, are what attracted me to this great Firm.

"As a leading non-bank financial institution, with cutting-edge technology and a global reach, Cantor is well-positioned to capitalize on the changing financial landscape for the benefit of its clients. Cantor has expanded dramatically over the past 15 years, and I am excited to join Howard and the partners of Cantor Fitzgerald as we set course for the next era of the Firm's growth."

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

CFLP is a diversified Firm primarily specializing in financial and real estate services for institutional customers operating in the global financial and commercial real estate markets. Over the past 70 years, Cantor has successfully built a well-capitalized business across multiple business lines, with numerous market-leading financial services products and large and growing commercial real estate businesses. CFLP has been at the forefront of financial and technological innovation in its industries, developing new markets and providing superior service to thousands of customers globally. Cantor operates through four business lines: Capital Markets and Investment Banking, Wholesale Financial Brokerage, Real Estate Brokerage and Finance, and Private Equity. Cantor Fitzgerald's over 10,000 employees serve clients in over 25 countries, including major financial centers around the world in the Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information please visit www.cantor.com.

Anshu Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from June 2012 to June 2015. He was also a member of the Management Board from 2009 and the Group Executive Committee from 2002. Mr. Jain joined Deutsche Bank from Merrill Lynch in 1995. He is widely recognized for building the Bank's markets business and for helping transform Deutsche Bank into a global universal bank with a leading investment banking franchise. Mr. Jain has advised governments and industry bodies around the world. He led Deutsche Bank's team advising the UK Treasury on financial stability, sat on the Board of Directors of the Institute of International Finance and was a member of the Financial Services Forum. He served on the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. An ardent conservationist, Mr. Jain is working with environment and wildlife conservation groups in many parts of the world.

