ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces its first attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show® (CES), taking place from January 5 to 8, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. A "catalyst" supporting industry manufacturers in their digital transformation, ESI provides solutions that replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. In the North Hall, on the booth 5915, ESI will present ESI Pro-SiVIC™, its solution enabling the virtual testing of the sensors serving the various perception systems onboard vehicles or aircraft, and an innovative project for a Virtual Human-In-The-Loop that addresses the cognitive aspects of product performance.

Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. With ESI, Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

For the first time, ESI will be exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show® (CES) the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. As today's vehicles are integrating an increasing amount of connected objects (IoT), the show has become an established platform to discover new technologies for the development of innovative and disruptive solutions for the ground transportation industries.

On ESI's booth, visitors will be able to use a driving simulator a booth equipped with a driving seat, a steering wheel, pedals, and a Virtual Reality headset running ESI Pro-SiVIC™, ESI's solution enabling automotive makers to test sensors in ultra-realistic 3D scenes.

ESI Pro-SiVIC™ allows industrial manufacturers to virtually test the operational performance of the various perception systems onboard a vehicle or aircraft. Influencing factors, such as lighting conditions, weather, and other road users are accurately represented. Pro-SiVIC™ is used to build realistic real-life 3D scenarios and experience them interactively in real-time; eliminating the need for physical prototypes. In this way, users quickly and precisely study the performance of embedded systems in typical or critical use cases and ensure products are safe and reliable in operation.

ESI will also introduce its Virtual Human-in-the-loop a disruptive technology to virtually take into account cognitive factors for testing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Developed in partnership with the French institute for technology and transportation IFSTTAR, ESI's Virtual Human-in-the-loop is able to predict the perception, mental representations, anticipation and decision of a standard driver to assess how he or she will interact with their vehicle; and the impact of their behavior on the operational performance of new ADAS devices.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

