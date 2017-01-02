The global e-learning IT infrastructure marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this research report, Technavio covers the outlook and growth prospects of the globale-learning IT infrastructuremarketfor 2017-2021. The report segments the global e-learning IT infrastructure market into three broad categories including hardware, software, and connectivity, of which the connectivity segment dominated the market with more than 56% of the market share in 2016.

"The global e-learning IT infrastructure market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the rise in online courses being provided by educational institutions. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to promote digitization of education will also contribute to the steady growth of the market," says Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's educationresearch analysts segment the global e-learning IT infrastructure market into the following regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

In 2016, North America segment dominated the market with over 40% market share. North America was followed by the Europe segment with close to 29%, APAC with over 21%, and ROW with around 10% of the total market share.

E-learning IT infrastructure market in North America

The e-learning IT infrastructure market in North America is growing at a steady pace. One of the major factors influencing the high growth of the e-learning market in North America is the diminishing technological barrier in the region. Most of the institutions in North America use online teaching methods in classrooms.

The availability of gadgets like e-readers, tablets, laptops, coupled with uninterrupted internet connectivity has led to greater penetration of e-learning education in the region. Institutions in this region, especially in countries like the US, are continuously upgrading their hardware infrastructure to offer advanced applications and educational technologies to their students. An increase in the use of the various advanced technologies such as cloud computing, web resources, and advanced ICT products are likely to contribute to the steady growth of the market.

"The US government is also actively promoting the use of e-textbooks, graphics, and other interactive smart content to enhance the learning experience, primarily in the K-12 segment. All these factors will have a positive influence on IT infrastructure spending in this region," says Jhansi.

E-learning IT infrastructure market in Europe

Western Europe is the largest contributor to the e-learning IT infrastructure market in the European region. This region has access to better technological facilities, and a significant number of schools and universities have already switched to digital classes. Western Europe and the UK are witnessing increased capital investment from venture investors in the form of education technology start-ups such as DigiSchool and Labster

The growing popularity of blended learning systems among learners should propel the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing use of mobile computing devices, such as iPads, among young students in colleges is driving the demand for hardware in Western Europe. In France, blended learning is the preferred learning model with learners eager to explore all the elements of blended learning.

E-learning IT infrastructure market in APAC

The e-learning IT infrastructure market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17%. Asian countries such as India and China are the most potential markets in APAC due to the growing internet penetration, rising adoption of mobile technology, shortage of qualified educators, and government support for literacy development, especially in rural areas.

There is a rise in the number of universities forming alliances with foreign universities to deliver online education. In addition, many foreign companies are aligning with local and regional players to localize their products and deliver better content to meet the increased needs of consumers.

E-learning IT infrastructure market in ROW

The e-learning IT infrastructure market in ROW is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 22%. The market growth in ROW segment is due to the development in the Middle Eastern and Latin America countries. The local government in the Middle Eastern countries are focusing on mass digitalization of the education sector. Information and communications technology penetration in schools and universities is likely to increase in the Gulf Cooperation Council with the establishment of various institutions and schools upgrading their teaching methodologies.

The e-learning IT infrastructure spending market in Latin America is growing due to high government support such as distributing laptops to students. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are the leading countries in Latin America due to intense vendor competition as foreign vendors are acquiring their domestic counterparts to increase their market shares.

The top vendors in the global e-learning IT infrastructure market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

Oracle

SAP

