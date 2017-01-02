According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global electronic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005064/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global electronic adhesives market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The use of electronic adhesives in the production of PCB, which is the basic building block of the electronic industry and other electronic components, has grown tremendously, over the years. Thus, the growth of the electronics market which caters to various industries including telecommunications, defense, computer, consumer goods, and automotive products, augurs well for the electronic adhesives market," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealantsresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55385

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global electronic adhesives market into three major product segments. They are:

Electrically conductive adhesives

Thermally conductive adhesives

UV curing adhesives

Global electronic adhesives market for electrically conductive adhesives

The global electronic adhesives market for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%. Electrically conductive adhesives will pose highest share in the electronic adhesives market in comparison with other product types due to their high demand in many applications such as bonding heat-sensitive electronic components and bonding glass, plastics, or soft metals.

Most of the organic and inorganic adhesives such as epoxies, acrylics, cyanoacrylates, silicones, urethane acrylates, and cyanoacrylate are not electrically conductive. However, in most of the applications, including integrated circuits and surface-mount devices(SMDs), electrically conductive adhesives are required. Thus, a suitable filler is added to the base material to convert non-conductive adhesives into electrically conductive materials. Several fillers including silver, nickel, and carbon are used to confer electrical conductivity.

Global electronic adhesives market for thermally conductive adhesives

The global electronic adhesives market for thermally conductive adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9%. Thermally conductive adhesives are primarily used in electronic applications owing to its superior heat dissipation. They offer essential properties for electronic applications such as chemical resistance, vibration resistance, superior electrical insulation. Miniaturization of electronic circuitry leads to heat buildup, which results in internal failure of electronic components due to exceeding the maximum operating temperature. Thus, thermally conductive adhesives are used to tackle this problem and check such heat buildup in the electric device. Epoxy, silicone, and acrylics are the most commonly used thermally conductive systems for formulation.

Global electronic adhesives market for UV curing adhesives

The global electronic adhesives market for UV curing adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12%. UV curing adhesives are commonly used in the electronicsmanufacturing industry. These adhesives are user-friendly and can be cured rapidly without additional temperature curing. The UV curing adhesives are typically acrylic-based formulations and consist of photoinitiators that are activated by UV rays.

UV curable additives are used to protect circuit and maintain electronic assembly. These adhesives are applied on the surfaces of PCBs to offer complete protection to the material from harsh environments or chemical exposure.

"The UV curing adhesives segment is gaining momentum owing to its increased application in conformal coatings, encapsulation, bonding, keypad coatings, masking, thermal management, lamination, and display bonding," says Chandrakumar.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materialsmarket research analysts in this report are:

3M

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Browse Related Reports:

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2016-2020

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2016-2020

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like plastics, polymers, and elastomersspecialty chemicalsandtextile, fiber, and compositesThis subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005064/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com