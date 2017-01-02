Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA):

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Gilbert Dupont, on 31 December 2016 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 23,681

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €94,289.08

As a reminder, at the time of the last Half-Yearly report on 30 June 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 30,282

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €81,237.08

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170102005132/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

Benoit Jacheet

CFO

investors@maunakeatech.com

or

United States

ZackKubow Lee Roth

The Ruth Group

646-536-7020 / 7012

zkubow@theruthgroup.com

lroth@theruthgroup.com

or

U.S. Media

Christopher Hippolyte

The Ruth Group

646-536-7023

chippolyte@theruthgroup.com

or

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Florent Alba

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.fr