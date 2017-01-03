Sandhills East Acquires Germany's Truck Buy & Sell International & Transporter

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sandhills East has acquired two key brands in Germany's commercial truck and heavy equipment market: Truck Buy & Sell International and Transporter. As a global leader in the transportation, agriculture, construction, heavy machinery, aviation, and technology industries, Manchester-based Sandhills East connects buyers and sellers to facilitate equipment transactions all over the globe. The acquisition extends the reach and effectiveness of Sandhills' brands to ensure buyers and sellers better access to and exposure in their markets.

A fortnightly publication, Truck Buy & Sell International is one of the largest and most prominent commercial heavy duty vehicle magazines in Europe. Transporter, a monthly magazine, targets buyers and sellers of lighter-duty vans, trucks, and other vehicles. After a history spanning more than two decades as go-to resources for buyers and sellers in the region, the publications were recently purchased from Germany's DAZ VERLAGSGRUPPE GmbH & Co. KG.

"Truck Buy & Sell International and Transporter are well-established and well-known sources for buying and selling trucks and construction equipment throughout Europe," explains Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed. "The purchase of these titles furthers our reach into local markets across the region, and benefits both our customers and end users."

Content in Truck Buy & Sell International and Transporter will eventually integrate into the industry-specific publications provided by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing, the distribution of which exceeds five million publications every month. The corresponding websites for both of the recently acquired publications will also integrate into the network of successful trade websites provided by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing.

As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Sandhills Publishing has nearly 800 employees and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Its first publication, Machinery Trader, has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites reaching the trucking (Truck Paper), aviation (Controller, Executive Controller, and Charter Hub), technology (Computer Power User and CyberTrend), farm equipment (TractorHouse), auction (AuctionTime), and equipment rental (RentalYard) industries, as well as buyers and sellers in international markets (MarketBook).

Sandhills East was established in 2011, quickly expanding to include office locations in Manchester and Peterborough, United Kingdom as well as Madrid, Spain and Senningerberg, Luxembourg. The company also has offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Brisbane, Australia.

